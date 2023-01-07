Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI PERU (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-01-06
6091.27 PTS   +2.88%
01:13aPeru protesters clash with police in airport takeover attempt in Puno
RE
12:13aBlockades resume in Peru over Castillo's ouster
RE
01/06North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Soft as Investors Eye Jobs Report
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Peru protesters clash with police in airport takeover attempt in Puno

01/07/2023 | 01:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Demonstrators demand early elections and the release of Peruvian ousted leader Pedro Castillo, in Ica

LIMA (Reuters) - Dozens of protesters attempted to take over an airport near Peru's border with Bolivia Friday as part of anti-government protests, prompting police to use tear gas to disperse them.

Protesters set fire to a police tank outside the Inca Manco Capac airport in Juliaca, in Peru's Puno region, according to images on social media and local television.

Protests against President Dina Boluarte resumed this week after a two-week pause, following violent clashes in December that left 22 dead after the removal and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo.

News outlets in Puno reported 15 injured, including two policemen. The healthy ministry did not immediately confirm the reports.

Andean Airports of Peru, which operates the Juliaca airport, said services were suspended "due to the violent acts and lack of security."

In December, protesters forced the temporary closure of three airports in Peru. 

Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation, the closure of Congress, constitutional changes and Castillo's release. The former president is serving 18 months in pre-trial detention while being investigated for "rebellion" after illegally trying to close Congress, a charge he denies. 

Up to 49 blockade points were reported Friday in different regions of the country, an uptick from the day before, the Ombudsman's office said in a statement.

In the Ica region, on Peru's central coast, protesters have blocked a key highway, stranding dozens of passenger and cargo transport vehicles.

"We have already supported last year's strike, we have been unemployed for about 10 days and the truth is, with the pandemic and all that there has been, we want to continue working," said Jose Palomino, a driver affected by the roadblock.

The attorney general's office said Friday it was assessing complaints against Boluarte and three of her ministers and, if warranted, would launch an investigation into deaths that occurred during December's protests.

Human rights group have accused security forces of using deadly firearms and launching smoke bombs on protesters, who the army says have used homemade weapons and explosives.

Boluarte welcomed the prosecutor's announcement on Twitter, writing that she "will provide all the appropriate resources for the prompt clarification of the facts, as he has repeatedly requested."

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Additional reporting by Alfredo Galarza for Reuters TV; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
01:13aPeru protesters clash with police in airport takeover attempt in Puno
RE
12:13aBlockades resume in Peru over Castillo's ouster
RE
01/06North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Soft as I..
DJ
01/06European Midday Briefing: Stocks Trade Mixed Ahead of More U.S...
DJ
01/05Peru's defense minister says 'separatist' foreigners spurring protest violence
RE
01/04Police fire tear gas at protesters in Peru
RE
01/04Protests over Castillo's ouster resume in Peru
RE
01/04Peru police use tear gas to clear protests after Machu Picchu evacuated
RE
01/03Conservative Peruvian groups march for peace ahead of fresh protests
RE
01/03Scotiabank Notes Peru's December Inflation Beat; Says Increases Central Bank Hike Odds ..
MT
More news
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral