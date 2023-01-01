Peru's CPI rises 0.79% in December; annual inflation reaches 26-year high

LIMA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Peru's inflation rate rose 0.79%
in December and reached 8.46% for 2022, the highest annual
measurement in the past 26 years, the country's official
statistics agency said on Sunday.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase was mainly driven by
food and non-alcoholic beverages and transportation, the INEI
said in a statement.
Peru's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25
basis points to 7.5% in early December - as part of an extended
cycle of monetary adjustments to try to curb high inflation in
the mining country.
The monetary entity estimated inflation would be 3% for this
year, at the top end of its target range of between 1% and 3%.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)