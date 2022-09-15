Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI PERU (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-09-14
4909.13 PTS   -0.38%
01:15pPeru's GDP expands 1.41% in July as growth pace slows
RE
12:25pToronto Stocks Down; Empire Co. Shares Tumble as Higher Costs Hit Profits in 1Q
DJ
11:29aNewmont Down 1% in US, Canada Trading as Delays Yanacocha Sulfides Project; National Bank of Canada Says It Was 'Prudent De-Risking'
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Peru's GDP expands 1.41% in July as growth pace slows

09/15/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Peru's Finance Minister Kurt Burneo attends a news conference with members of the foreign media, in Lima

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's economy expanded 1.41% in July compared with the year before, the government said on Thursday, feeling the effects of a slowdown in the key mining sector.

The country's economy expanded 3.44% in June.

The July result brings year-on-year growth between January and July to 3.22% in the world's no. 2 copper producer, the national institute of statistics reported.

July's growth rate is the slowest since Peru lifted pandemic-related restrictions last year.

Last week, Minister of Economy and Finance Kurt Burneo launched a package of measures to reactivate production in the country, which includes subsidies and tax exemptions, increased public spending and cash transfers.

Analysts says the economic slowdown compounds the political uncertainty facing leftist President Pedro Castillo in the first year of his administration.

This year, Peru's mining sector has suffered from several protests by indigenous communities demanding greater benefits, including one that paralyzed production in the Las Bambas copper mine for almost two months.

Mining is vital to Peru's economy because it accounts for 60% of the country's total exports.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Valentine Hilaire; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
01:15pPeru's GDP expands 1.41% in July as growth pace slows
RE
12:25pToronto Stocks Down; Empire Co. Shares Tumble as Higher Costs Hit Profits in 1Q
DJ
11:29aNewmont Down 1% in US, Canada Trading as Delays Yanacocha Sulfides Project; National Ba..
MT
11:02aSilver Mountain Says Identified High Sulphidation Target Within Dorita Property in Peru..
MT
09:50aNewmont delays investment decision on Peru mine to 2024
RE
09:48aNewmont to Delay Investment Decision for Sulfide Project in Peru to 2nd Half 2024
DJ
09:23aSilver Mountain Says Identified High Sulphidation Target Within Dorita Property in Peru..
MT
09:19aNewmont Delays Yanacocha Sulfides Project
MT
09:13aNewmont delays investment decision on Peru mine to 2024
RE
09:03aNEWMONT BRIEF : Delays Yanacocha Sulfides Project and Appoints Dean Gehring to Lead Assets..
MT
More news
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish