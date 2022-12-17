Advanced search
MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-12-16
5513.18 PTS   -0.34%
Peru's President urges Congress to bring elections forward

12/17/2022 | 04:06pm EST
STORY: Boluarte, formerly Peru's vice president, assumed the presidency earlier this month after leftist ex-President Pedro Castillo tried to illegally dissolve Congress and was arrested.

Since then, protests have broken out across the country, and at least 17 people have been killed. Another five have died of indirect consequences of the protests, according to authorities.

Boluarte on Saturday countered protesters asking for her to step down, saying "that does not solve the problem."

On Friday (December 16), Peru's Congress rejected the proposed constitutional reform to move elections forward to December 2023. Some members of Congress have called for the legislature to reconsider the proposal.

Protests since the arrest of former President Castillo, who is in pre-trial detention while facing charges of rebellion and conspiracy, have crippled Peru's transport system, shuttering airports and blocking highways.


© Reuters 2022
04:21pPeru president urges Congress to bring elections forward amid deadly protests
RE
04:06pPeru's President urges Congress to bring elections forward
RE
02:33aMinisters in Peru resign amid deadly protests
RE
12/16Peru's central bank slightly lowers 2023 economic growth estimate
RE
12/16Peru protests blockade roads, force five airports to close
RE
12/16Buenaventura Mining Says Stops Julcani, Orcopampa Mining Operations in Peru
MT
12/16Peru's Castillo jail term extended as protests rage
RE
12/15FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.9% as BOE Warns of Tough Year Ahead
DJ
12/15Peru protests grind on despite state of emergency, court mulls prison for former presid..
RE
12/15Brazil chicken production and exports seen rising in 2023 -industry group
RE
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral