Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI PERU (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI PERU (GDTR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Peruvian economy's outlook very uncertain, downside risks prevail, says IMF

03/07/2022 | 03:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk at Surco market in Lima

(Reuters) - The outlook for Peru's economy is "very uncertain and downside risks prevail" despite a strong rebound in gross domestic product growth (GDP) last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report published on Monday.

The IMF said that after posting GDP growth of 13.3% in 2021, Peru's economy is expected to expand by 3% in 2022 as external conditions tighten and the policy stimulus is withdrawn.

The main risks relate to the pandemic, a sharp tightening of global financial conditions, extended global supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and an abrupt growth slowdown in Peru's main trading partner China, the report said.

"The economic recovery has been strong, but the outlook is confronted with downward external and domestic risks," said the IMF.

The report added that Peru is still bearing high social and economic costs related to the pandemic.

Regarding the Peruvian central bank's efforts to tamp down inflation the IMF said "monetary policy has responded appropriately to rising inflationary pressures, but further tightening is necessary to bring inflation under control."

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Ken Ferris)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
09:15aScotiabank Previews This Week's Central Bank Policy Meeting in Peru
MT
03/03PetroTal Cuts Oil Production Amid Protests At Loading Dock
MT
03/03Chile's Cencosud reports Q4 net profit of $249 million
RE
03/03IN CASE YOU MISSED ITSchedule of Reuters features from this week
RE
03/02Mexico to Restart Free-Trade Talks with South Korea
DJ
03/02Mexico and South Korea resume negotiations on bilateral trade deal
RE
03/01Great Panther Up 0.6% In US After Hours As Details Coricancha Mine Complex Exploration ..
MT
03/01Peru inflation picks up in February, rises 0.31%
RE
02/28Valor Resources Identifies New Copper Target at Peru's Picha Project; Shares Jump 10%
MT
02/27Protesters across the United States rally for Ukraine
RE
More news
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish