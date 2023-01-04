Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI PERU (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-01-04
5803.16 PTS   +1.89%
01/04Police fire tear gas at protesters in Peru
RE
01/04Protests over Castillo's ouster resume in Peru
RE
01/04Peru police use tear gas to clear protests after Machu Picchu evacuated
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Police fire tear gas at protesters in Peru

01/04/2023 | 10:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Demonstrators in Lima threw objects at police, who responded by firing tear gas.

Protesters demanded the resignation of current President Dina Boluarte, closure of Congress, changes to the constitution and Castillo's release.

Castillo is serving 18-month pretrial detention while he is investigated for "rebellion," a charge the former president denies. He was ousted after he tried to illegally dissolve Congress and reorganize the judiciary.

Boluarte, a former vice president who assumed power shortly after Castillo's removal, has proposed bringing forward the next general elections.

Almost two dozen died in protests across the country last month.


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
01/04Police fire tear gas at protesters in Peru
RE
01/04Protests over Castillo's ouster resume in Peru
RE
01/04Peru police use tear gas to clear protests after Machu Picchu evacuated
RE
01/03Conservative Peruvian groups march for peace ahead of fresh protests
RE
01/03Scotiabank Notes Peru's December Inflation Beat; Says Increases Central Bank Hike Odds ..
MT
01/03Panoro Minerals Up 7.1% as Cotambas Drilling Shows Widespread Mineralization
MT
01/03Inchcape completes acquisition of Derco for GBP1.3 billion
AN
01/01Peru's CPI rises 0.79% in December; annual inflation reaches 26-year high
RE
2022Hochschild awaits decision for Immaculada
AN
2022Hochschild Mining awaits Peru mine approval in early 2023
AN
More news
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral