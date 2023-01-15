Advanced search
MSCI PERU (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-01-13
6453.04 PTS   +0.78%
Peru's economy grows 1.68% year-on-year in November
RE
Peru's GDP expands 1.68% in November
RE
Peru's gdp +1.68% in november vs a year earlier - statistics ins…
RE
State of emergency declared after Lima protests

01/15/2023 | 11:02am EST
STORY: Protesters took to the streets of Lima on Saturday (January 14) to demonstrate against Boluarte and demand freedom for ousted leftist former President Pedro Castillo.

Police and protesters clashed in the tourist district of Miraflores.

"On one hand she (President Dina Boluarte) says 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry'. But she doesn't come out to talk, she sends police and military to kill with pellets," protester Tania Serra told Reuters during a rally.

Protests began in early December when Castillo was removed from office and then detained after illegally trying to dissolve Congress.

On Friday (December 13), Peru's attorney general launched inquiries to identify those responsible for the deaths of at least 41 civilians and one police officer during the protests.


All news about MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Peru's economy grows 1.68% year-on-year in November
RE
Peru's GDP expands 1.68% in November
RE
Peru's gdp +1.68% in november vs a year earlier - statistics ins…
RE
01/13 Peru's chief prosecutor launches probes into protest deaths
RE
01/13 Peru sol currency moves -0.71% to close at 3.811/3.814 soles per…
RE
01/13 Peru's central bank places currency swap of 710 mln soles…
RE
01/13 Peru 2022 growth likely hindered by protests, says central bank official
RE
01/13 BBVA Research Notes Peru's Central Bank Hikes Policy Rate in A Context of Persistent Su..
MT
01/13 Thousands march in Peru demanding president step down
RE
01/12 Glencore's Copper Mine Attacked By Political Protestors In Peru
MT
Chart MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI PERU (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MSCI PERU (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral