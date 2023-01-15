State of emergency declared after Lima protests

Police and protesters clashed in the tourist district of Miraflores.

"On one hand she (President Dina Boluarte) says 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry'. But she doesn't come out to talk, she sends police and military to kill with pellets," protester Tania Serra told Reuters during a rally.

Protests began in early December when Castillo was removed from office and then detained after illegally trying to dissolve Congress.

On Friday (December 13), Peru's attorney general launched inquiries to identify those responsible for the deaths of at least 41 civilians and one police officer during the protests.