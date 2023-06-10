STORY: Joran van der Sloot, the convicted killer long suspected in the 2005 disappearance of 18-year-old Natalee Holloway, pleaded not guilty in a U.S. courtroom on Friday to charges of extortion and wire fraud related to her death.

The Dutch national was extradited from a prison in Lima, Peru, where he has been serving a 28-year sentence for murder in another woman's killing.

He was arraigned in federal court in northern Alabama, the home state of Holloway, who mysteriously vanished during a high school graduation trip to Aruba in 2005.

Her remains have never been found, though an Alabama judge declared her legally dead in 2012.

Holloway was last seen in Aruba with Van der Sloot and another man. Her disappearance prompted an exhaustive investigation and intense media attention.

Van der Sloot, who was once arrested in the U.S. in the case but not charged, is accused of extortion and fraud for offering Holloway's family false information about the whereabouts of the teenager in exchange for money, according to prosecutors.

Upon the trial's conclusion in Alabama, the 35-year-old will be returned to Peru, where he was convicted of murder in 2012 after confessing to beating, strangling and suffocating a 21-year-old Peruvian business student in 2010.