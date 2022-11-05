Thousands march in Peru, demanding resignation of leftist President Castillo

LIMA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Thousands of people took to the
streets across Peru on Saturday to demand the resignation of
embattled President Pedro Castillo, a leftist whose government
is under investigation for corruption.
Carrying the Andean nation's vertically striped
red-white-red flag and signs with anti-government slogans,
protesters marched towards the opposition-dominated Congress in
the capital Lima.
Castillo has called those who oppose his government
"reactionaries" and "the enemies of people".
Police with helmets and plastic shields launched several
tear gas canisters in an attempt to disperse the crowds. There
were no immediate reports of injuries.
Castillo, who took office in July last year, has already
survived two impeachment attempts. Opposition legislators are
seeking a fresh trial against the president even though Congress
recognized it would not gather sufficient votes.
"We see a government involved in corruption and Congress
doesn't react," said Lucas Ghersi, a conservative lawyer who is
one of the organizers of the march, called Peru Reacts.
In October, Peru's attorney general filed a constitutional
complaint against Castillo with Congress that the right-wing
opposition hopes will end in his removal from office.
Similar protests were held in other cities across the
country, including Arequipa, Chiclayo, Cusco and Trujillo,
according to reports and images broadcast by local television
channel Canal N.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Sebastian Castaneda in Lima;
Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by William Mallard)