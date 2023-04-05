Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-04-05
6005.49 PTS   -0.17%
12:09aWestern curbs on Russian oil products redraw global shipping map
RE
12:04aCorn down for fourth session on U.S. planting weather; wheat eases
RE
04/06HRnetGroup Unit Bags Contract to Recruit Manpower for Singapore Pools
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China Caixin Services PMI Hits Highest Level in Over Two Years -- Update

04/05/2023 | 10:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A private gauge of China's service sector activity rose to its highest level in 28 months in March, signaling a continued recovery after Beijing eased Covid-19 restrictions.

The Caixin China Services purchasing managers index rose to 57.8 in March from 55.0 in February, Caixin Media Co. and S&P Global said Thursday.

That marks the third month in a row that the gauge remained above the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction.

Last month's surge was supported by a sustained rise in new business, Caixin said. Total new work rose at the fastest pace in 28 months thanks to the rollback of pandemic measures and subsequent improvement in operating conditions and customer numbers, Caixin said, citing service providers it polled.

The easing of international travel restrictions boosted services exports, with the subindex of new export orders reaching its highest level since records began in September 2014.

Employment in the sector continued to improve in March, with the corresponding reading hitting its highest since November 2020, said Caixin.

"There was still a lot of optimism in the services sector in March, as businesses continued to express confidence in an economic recovery following the scrapping of Covid controls," said Wang Zhe, an economist at Caixin Insight Group.

The same optimism was also shown in a competing gauge, the official nonmanufacturing PMI, which covers both service and construction activity. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics last week showed the nonmanufacturing PMI rising to 58.2 in March from 56.3 in February.

The service subindex under the official gauge rose to 56.9 in March from February's 55.6.


Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 2235ET

All news about MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
12:09aWestern curbs on Russian oil products redraw global shipping map
RE
12:04aCorn down for fourth session on U.S. planting weather; wheat eases
RE
04/06HRnetGroup Unit Bags Contract to Recruit Manpower for Singapore Pools
MT
04/05Pharmesis International Issues 4.6 Million Shares to Two Subscribers
MT
04/05Oil falls as weak US economic data stokes recession fears
RE
04/05China Caixin Services PMI Hits Highest Level in Over Two Years -- Update
DJ
04/05Indian shares set to open lower ahead of RBI policy decision
RE
04/05China accounts for two thirds of world's planned new coal power - research
RE
04/05Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lower Late Afternoon
MT
04/05Sector Update: Financial Stocks Mostly Lower in Afternoon Trading
MT
More news
Chart MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer