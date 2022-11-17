China Foreign Direct Investment Rose 17.4% in First 10 Months, Easing From First Nine Months

China's foreign direct investment rose 17.4% on year to $168.34 billion in the January to October period, slowing from a 18.9% year-over-year increase recorded in the first nine months, according to data released Thursday by the Ministry of Commerce.

Investment from South Korea more than doubled in the first 10 months of the year, while FDI from Germany increased 96%, the ministry said.

China's foreign trade is expected to face more downward pressure in the fourth quarter amid softening external demand and a high base compared with the same period a year earlier, the ministry said. In October, China's exports fell year-on-year for the first time since May 2020 when the foreign trade was hit by the initial wave of Covid-19 outbreaks.

Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 0303ET