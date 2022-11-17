Advanced search
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-11-16
5680.07 PTS   -0.72%
02:27aSingapore's Rise in Household Net Worth Steady at 7.5% in Q3
MT
02:04aSingapore's Non-Oil Domestic Exports Fall 5.6% in October
MT
12:43aHealthBank Issues 12.5 Million Shares Upon Conversion of Loan Bond; Shares Drop 10%
MT
China Foreign Direct Investment Rose 17.4% in First 10 Months, Easing From First Nine Months

11/17/2022 | 03:03am EST
China's foreign direct investment rose 17.4% on year to $168.34 billion in the January to October period, slowing from a 18.9% year-over-year increase recorded in the first nine months, according to data released Thursday by the Ministry of Commerce.

Investment from South Korea more than doubled in the first 10 months of the year, while FDI from Germany increased 96%, the ministry said.

China's foreign trade is expected to face more downward pressure in the fourth quarter amid softening external demand and a high base compared with the same period a year earlier, the ministry said. In October, China's exports fell year-on-year for the first time since May 2020 when the foreign trade was hit by the initial wave of Covid-19 outbreaks.


Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 0303ET

All news about MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
12:40aReuters poll - analysts turn bullish on singapore dollar for fir…
RE
12:18aDollar gains as U.S. spending points to rate hikes; Aussie tumbles
RE
12:06aSinochem International Sells 36% Stake in Singaporean Rubber Producer Halcyon For $181 ..
MT
11/16Iron ore retreats on tempered optimism about China property stimulus
RE
11/16Clearbridge Health Unit Offloads More Shares in Biolidics
MT
11/16LHN Group Completes Acquisition of Hotel Building in Singapore
MT
11/16Wheat falls for second session on Black Sea deal extension hopes
RE
More news
Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish