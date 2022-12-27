Advanced search
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-12-26
5554.99 PTS    0.00%
06:27aJapanese firms sign multi-year agreements to buy LNG from Oman, U.S.
RE
05:42aChina's Easing COVID Restrictions Push Asian Stocks Higher
MT
05:04aChina Pledges More Support for Covid-Hit Service Sector
DJ
China Pledges More Support for Covid-Hit Service Sector

12/27/2022 | 05:04am EST
China's banking and insurance regulator said Tuesday that it would ramp up financial support for businesses in the service sector that had been hammered by Covid-19 outbreaks, in addition to efforts to stimulate domestic consumption.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said it would strengthen efforts to help companies overcome financial difficulties, including those in the catering and tourism sectors, with priority given to small and private businesses.

To help shore up domestic consumption, the CBIRC plans to encourage purchases of big-ticket items, such as new energy vehicles and green home appliances, by providing credit and insurance support, according to the statement.

China would also provide more financial support for private investment and private businesses, and also for foreign trade, the regulator said.

Financial policies should complement fiscal and social policies more proactively, to support the recovery and growth of consumption, the CBIRC said in a statement.

The announcement comes after Beijing scrapped most of its pandemic restrictions earlier this month, with the country's top leadership pivoting to reviving the country's sluggish economy, which had been squeezed by the government's stringent efforts to stamp out Covid-19 outbreaks for most of the year.

China's retail sales, a key gauge of consumption, dropped 5.9% in November, its biggest contraction since May. Exports, one of the few bright spots in China's economy this year, fell 8.7% in November, their steepest drop since February 2020, when a nationwide lockdown ground economic activities to a halt.

At an agenda-setting meeting that concluded earlier this month, China's leaders called on officials to stabilize the economy by stimulating domestic demand and vowed to achieve "reasonable" economic growth in 2023.

The banking regulator also reiterated in its statement that it would satisfy reasonable financing needs in the property sector and improve developers' balance sheets. The sector has been grappling with a protracted slump, despite the government's recent housing rescue package.


Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 0504ET

