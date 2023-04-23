China approved 20 GW of new coal power capacity in Q1 - Greenpeace

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - China's local
governments approved at least 20.45 gigawatts (GW) of new coal
power capacity in the first quarter of 2023, more than the whole
of 2021, with energy security still outweighing climate
concerns, environmental group Greenpeace said on Monday.
Although China has promised to start cutting coal
consumption in 2026, provincial authorities have rapidly
accelerated new coal power project approvals since a wave of
economically damaging blackouts in September 2021.
A punishing drought last year also saw hydropower volumes
dwindle, making local authorities even more wary of relying on
renewable sources of energy.
But critics say China already has a surplus of coal power
capacity and that power outage risks should be resolved by more
grid investment and reforms to the pricing system.
"China's electric grid doesn't lack generation capacity,"
said Greenpeace climate and energy campaigner Xie Wenwen. "The
grid lacks adequate flexibility and responsiveness. These
problems will continue to inhibit electricity transfer and
storage until we face them head on."
China approved more than 90 GW of new coal-fired capacity
last year, Greenpeace estimated after reviewing official project
documents and environmental impact assessments, and Xie said it
was at risk of locking itself into a "high-carbon pathway".
New coal approvals could have exceeded 100 GW last year,
four times more than 2021 and the highest since 2015, according
to a February research report by the Centre for Research on
Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and Global Energy Monitor (GEM).
With record amounts of renewable power also being connected
to the grid, China's new coal-fired plants are designed to play
the role of back-up suppliers during peak demand periods.
That means that capacity utilisation will continue to fall
and carbon emissions might not necessarily increase, said
William Chia, a researcher with S&P Global Commodity Insights.
"The decline in capacity factor and retirements of coal
plants means that China's power sector emissions will likely
peak as early as 2024," he said.
