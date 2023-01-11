Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-01-11
5650.66 PTS   +0.57%
05:32pChina outbound flight bookings at 15% of pre-pandemic levels despite recent surge - ForwardKeys
RE
04:46pStocks rally, bond yields fall with bets on easing U.S. inflation
RE
03:37pFutures firm ahead of USDA crop data; eye on Argentina drought
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China outbound flight bookings at 15% of pre-pandemic levels despite recent surge - ForwardKeys

01/11/2023 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker in a protective suit walks near a plane of Air China airlines at Beijing Capital International Airport as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing

(Reuters) - China's outbound flight bookings were at only 15% of pre-pandemic levels in the week after the country announced it would reopen its borders, despite a 192% jump from the same period last year, travel data firm ForwardKeys said on Thursday.

Low airline capacity, high air fares, new pre-flight COVID-19 testing requirements by many countries and a backlog of passport and visa applications pose challenges as the industry looks to recovery, ForwardKeys Vice President Insights Olivier Ponti said in a statement.

"Although Chinese New Year is likely to see international travel rebound for the first time in three years, we will need to wait longer before we see a resurgence in Chinese tourists exploring the globe," he added.

Some online travel agencies had touted multi-fold surges in searches and bookings since the Dec. 26 border announcement but did not provide data that compares the level of interest to 2019.

ForwardKeys data shows that average outbound fares from China were 160% higher than 2019 in December, though that represented a downward trend since June when flight capacity was even lower and quarantine was required.

Airlines are running only 11% of pre-pandemic international capacity to and from China in January, according to Cirium, though the figure is expected to rise to around 25% by April based in current data.

Ponti said his firm expected the Chinese outbound market would pick up strongly in the second quarter when airlines schedule capacity for spring and summer, which includes the May holiday, Dragon Boat festival in June and summer holidays.

The most popular destinations booked between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3 were Macau, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt, with 67% of the bookings made for the Lunar New Year holiday period between Jan. 7 and Feb. 15, ForwardKeys said.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Jamie Freed


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
05:32pChina outbound flight bookings at 15% of pre-pandemic levels despite recent surge - For..
RE
04:46pStocks rally, bond yields fall with bets on easing U.S. inflation
RE
03:37pFutures firm ahead of USDA crop data; eye on Argentina drought
RE
03:19pStocks advance, bond yields fall with hopes for weaker U.S. inflation
RE
01:32pFutures firm ahead of USDA crop data; eye on Argentina drought
RE
12:23pFreeport LNG may extend Texas plant restart to February- sources
RE
11:45aGlobal stocks advance ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
07:58aWheat pauses after 15-month low as focus turns to U.S. data
RE
07:00aChina's CNOOC targets record oil, gas output in 2023
RE
06:27aAsian Stock Markets Mainly Higher on Wednesday Amid Softer Yen
MT
More news
Chart MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish