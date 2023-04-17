Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-04-17
5989.05 PTS   +0.34%
12:33aMTQ Issues Shares Upon Exercise of Warrants
MT
12:24aMerdeka Battery soars 20% on debut as Indonesia's EV push draws investors
RE
12:15aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher Amid Focus on Earnings, Fed Rates
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China's Air Passenger Traffic Surged in First Quarter

04/17/2023 | 11:52pm EDT
China's air passenger numbers in the first quarter jumped 68.9% from a year earlier, pointing to a steady recovery of the country's economy, which has reemerged from three years of zero-Covid restrictions.

China's civil aviation industry handled 129 million trips in the first three months of the year, rebounding to 80% of the traffic recorded in the same period in 2019 and expanding 51% compared to the final quarter of 2022, the country's top aviation regulator said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Domestic airline routes saw 126 million trips in the first quarter, a 66.6% growth from a year ago and 88.6% of the traffic level seen in the same quarter in 2019.

International routes saw 2.24 million trips in the first three months, an eight-fold surge from a year earlier, but only 12.4% of the level recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

Before the pandemic which sent China into three-years of self-imposed isolation from the rest of the world, the country had the world's largest market in outbound tourism.

Tuesday's air-passenger traffic data points in the same direction as China's headline economic growth numbers released on the same day, which showed a revival of the country's consumption, which Beijing views as key to its efforts to shore up the economy this year.

The country's gross domestic product expanded by a more-than-expected 4.5% in the first quarter of the year compared with the year earlier, according to official data.

Retail sales, a proxy for China's consumption and a key growth engine, jumped 10.6% in March from a year earlier, beating the 7.9% forecast of economists by The Wall Street Journal.


Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 2351ET

Chart MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
