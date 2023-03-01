China's Finance Minister Says Local Government Finances Mostly Stable

China's finance minister pledged to boost fiscal spending to shore up the economy and expressed confidence in managing the country's huge government debt.

Local government finances remained mostly stable in 2022 and were likely to further improve this year amid an economic rebound, Finance Minister Liu Kun said at a press conference on Wednesday.

China's gross domestic product expanded only 3% last year, one of its weakest growth in decades, as Beijing's stringent Covid-19 restrictions hammered the world's second largest economy.

Tax collection and land sales, the two main sources of local government income, had been hit by the country's lackluster economic growth and a protracted property slump last year, eroding the government's financial power to offer major stimulus and stoking concerns over the sustainability of local government debt.

The liability ratio of China's statutory debt last year was around 50%, which was relatively low by global standards, Mr. Liu said in response to such concerns.

The drop in land-sale income had only a limited impact on local government finances, as only about 15% of that income was set aside for general budget expenditure, Liu said.

In recent years, the central government has been accelerating fiscal transfers to regional governments to ease their financial stress, Mr. Liu said.

Such transfers accounted for about 40% of local governments' total income and jumped 17.1% last year, higher than the five-year average growth rate of 8.4% and the three-year average growth rate of 9.3%, the minister said.

However, local governments' debts were unevenly distributed among China's regions, with some areas facing high levels of debt risks and larger repayment pressures, Liu added.

"We have urged the relevant local governments to assume their responsibility, resolve government-debt risks, and firmly hold the bottom line of preventing systemic risk," Mr. Liu said. "We can keep this bottom line," he reiterated.

China would expand its fiscal spending moderately and reasonably set the quota for local government special bonds, according to the minister.

