China's Home Prices Further Stabilized in February -- Update

China's new home prices in 70 major cities further stabilized in February, offering early signs of a possible property revival amid Beijing's pledges to arrest a protracted slump in the sector.

New home prices edged higher in February from the prior month, marking the first month-over-month growth since August 2021 and suggesting authorities' efforts to rescue the beleaguered sector may have started to take effect.

Average new-home prices in the 70 cities rose 0.29% in February from January, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on data released Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

China's Lunar New Year Holiday fell in January this year, when businesses close and workers return home for family reunions. There is typically a lull in activity over the long holiday.

There were 13 cities reporting month-over-month home-price declines in February, down from January's 33, according to the data.

Average new home prices in the 70 cities surveyed fell 1.86% in February from a year earlier, narrowing from the 2.26% drop recorded in January.

There were 54 cities reporting year-over-year new home price declines in February, compared with 55 cities in January, the data showed.

Since late last year, Beijing has moved to ease funding restrictions for the country's cash-strapped property developers, and many Chinese cities have loosened home purchase limits, with regulators lowering mortgage rates.

Echoing Thursday's signs of greenshoots, official data from Wednesday showed China's home sales by value grew 3.5% in the first two months of 2023, compared with a 28.3% drop for all of 2022.

Property investment dropped 5.7% in the first two months from a year ago, compared with a 10% decline for 2022. New construction starts by property developers in the country fell 9.4% in the January-February period, compared with a 39.4% fall recorded last year.

