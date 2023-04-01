Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-03-31
5909.53 PTS   +0.12%
05:08aChina's Xi says ties with Singapore set benchmark for region
RE
01:01aGermany's military gaps cannot be fully bridged by 2030, defence minister
RE
03/31Soybeans climb on supportive USDA stocks, acreage data; corn mixed
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China's Xi says ties with Singapore set benchmark for region

04/01/2023 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Relations between China and Singapore have set a benchmark for countries in the region, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during talks in Beijing on Friday.

China is willing to work with Singapore in further building new "channels" by land and sea, Xi told Lee, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

During the meeting, Xi said hegemony and bullying must be opposed and that no other nation should be allowed to deprive Asian people of their right to pursue a better life, without naming any third country.

The warm words for Lee, who last met Xi in person in the Thai capital of Bangkok in November, came amid increased strains between China and Western nations, especially the United States, over issues ranging from the Ukraine war to human rights.

"Other countries must be able to accept that China today is not what China used to be," Lee told CCTV in an interview ahead of his visit.

"It is much more prosperous, its contribution to the world economy is much more, and its voice in international affairs is much more."

China and Singapore aim to sign an upgraded free trade agreement within this year based on negotiations initiated by a protocol signed in 2018, according to a joint statement of the two countries published on the website of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

China is Singapore's largest trading partner, while the island-state is China's biggest foreign investor.

Lee's visit to Beijing was his first trip to China since 2019, before the global COVID pandemic broke out.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo; Editing by Gareth Jones and Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
05:08aChina's Xi says ties with Singapore set benchmark for region
RE
01:01aGermany's military gaps cannot be fully bridged by 2030, defence minister
RE
03/31Soybeans climb on supportive USDA stocks, acreage data; corn mixed
RE
03/31FireAngel signs with British Gas; Shanta pours gold
AN
03/31Low Keng Huat's Loss Widens in Six Months to January
MT
03/31Hidili Industry International Files for Singapore Listing of Nearly $79 Million Bonds D..
MT
03/31Wuxing Industry Investment Files for Singapore Listing of 97 Million Euro-Denominated B..
MT
03/31AVIC International Leasing Files for Singapore Listing of 1.10 Billion Yuan Green Bonds
MT
03/31OIO Holdings Issues Shares Under Performance Plan
MT
03/31Global finance CEOs make first post-COVID visits to China
RE
More news
Chart MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer