Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-04-11
5948.93 PTS   -0.20%
05:15aChina says coastal sea levels hit new high in 2022
RE
05:01aGallant Venture Records Three Straight Years of Losses
MT
04:16aYing Li International Records Three Straight Years of Losses
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China says coastal sea levels hit new high in 2022

04/12/2023 | 05:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People wearing face masks sit by the sea during the COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's coastal sea levels hit their highest on record in 2022, and have increased by an average of 3.5 millimetres (0.14 inch) per year since they were first measured in 1980, a government official said on Wednesday.

Coastal sea levels last year were 94 mm higher than the 1993-2011 average, and have been rising more quickly than the global rate, said Wang Hua, head of the marine forecasting and monitoring section at China's Ministry of Natural Resources.

"In the last 11 years, 2012 to 2022, China's coastal sea levels were the highest since observations were first recorded," he said at a press briefing.

Wang did not provide any comparative figures, but the 94-mm increase in average sea levels last year was 10 mm higher than 2021.

In an annual report published last May, China blamed the faster-than-average rise in sea levels on higher water temperatures as well as the melting of glaciers and polar icecaps.

It warned that the long-term impact of sea level rises included the erosion of coastal ecosystems, the loss of tidal flats and an increased risk of flooding and salt tide intrusions in coastal cities.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
05:15aChina says coastal sea levels hit new high in 2022
RE
05:01aGallant Venture Records Three Straight Years of Losses
MT
04:16aYing Li International Records Three Straight Years of Losses
MT
04:09aMalaysia's Petronas to restart operations at LNG terminal by Q1 2024
RE
03:56aChina Launches Probe Into Taiwan Trade Curbs
DJ
03:25aCourt Issues Winding Up Orders Against KS Energy
MT
02:40aControlling Ong Family Offers to Take Lian Beng Private; Shares Climb 15%
MT
01:50aBoustead Projects, Metro Holdings Acquire J'Forte Building in Singapore
MT
01:13aSingapore's Q1 GDP likely slowed, complicating central bank's task
RE
01:12aVCPlus to Appoint Nexia Singapore as New Auditor
MT
More news
Chart MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer