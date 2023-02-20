Countries gather to thrash out U.N. ocean protection treaty

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Delegations from hundreds
of countries will meet in New York this week in an attempt to
hammer out a new legally binding ocean protection treaty that
green groups believe will decide whether efforts to safeguard
global biodiversity can succeed.
Last August, an earlier round of talks on the new United
Nations ocean conservation treaty were suspended, with countries
unable to reach an agreement on financing. Sharing the proceeds
of "marine genetic resources" and the establishment of ocean
environmental impact assessment rules for development were also
major sticking points.
Experts familiar with the negotiations said major parties
have now moved closer together on key issues as new talks begin,
though compromises were still being sought.
"There seems to be an appetite to actually finalise the
treaty now," said Jessica Battle, ocean expert at the Worldwide
Fund for Nature.
"There are several countries who are looking for some
concessions to be made, but at the end of the day what is really
important is that the treaty doesn't get too watered down," she
said, noting that one attempt to exclude fishing from the treaty
had already been defeated.
The success of the talks, scheduled to run until March 3,
still "hinge on the finance question", said Li Shuo, global
policy advisor at Greenpeace, and China is set to be a major
player in the negotiations, especially when it comes to bringing
other developing nations on board.
According to Greenpeace, 11 million square kilometres (4.25
million square miles) of ocean must be protected every year
between now and the end of the decade if a target of protecting
30% of the world's land and sea by 2030 - known as "30 by 30" -
is to be met.
China's foreign ministry said in a statement that it was
working hard to achieve "a high-quality agreement that takes
conservation and sustainable use into account and can be
generally accepted by the international community."
How to share the proceeds from ocean industrial development,
including the use of marine genetic resources in pharmaceuticals
and other industries, will also be a crucial factor for China,
which is already home to six of the 10 biggest global companies
that run high seas fishing fleets.
"Genetic resources and the issue of finance will be the end
game," said Greenpeace's Li.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)