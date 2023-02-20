Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-02-17
5823.05 PTS   +0.13%
02:41aCountries gather to thrash out U.N. ocean protection treaty
RE
02:00aAcroMeta to Raise Stake in Life Sciences Incubator to 70%; Shares Rise 3%
MT
12:40aDollar steady as robust U.S. data keep Fed hawks in control
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Countries gather to thrash out U.N. ocean protection treaty

02/20/2023 | 02:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Delegations from hundreds of countries will meet in New York this week in an attempt to hammer out a new legally binding ocean protection treaty that green groups believe will decide whether efforts to safeguard global biodiversity can succeed.

Last August, an earlier round of talks on the new United Nations ocean conservation treaty were suspended, with countries unable to reach an agreement on financing. Sharing the proceeds of "marine genetic resources" and the establishment of ocean environmental impact assessment rules for development were also major sticking points.

Experts familiar with the negotiations said major parties have now moved closer together on key issues as new talks begin, though compromises were still being sought.

"There seems to be an appetite to actually finalise the treaty now," said Jessica Battle, ocean expert at the Worldwide Fund for Nature.

"There are several countries who are looking for some concessions to be made, but at the end of the day what is really important is that the treaty doesn't get too watered down," she said, noting that one attempt to exclude fishing from the treaty had already been defeated.

The success of the talks, scheduled to run until March 3, still "hinge on the finance question", said Li Shuo, global policy advisor at Greenpeace, and China is set to be a major player in the negotiations, especially when it comes to bringing other developing nations on board.

According to Greenpeace, 11 million square kilometres (4.25 million square miles) of ocean must be protected every year between now and the end of the decade if a target of protecting 30% of the world's land and sea by 2030 - known as "30 by 30" - is to be met.

China's foreign ministry said in a statement that it was working hard to achieve "a high-quality agreement that takes conservation and sustainable use into account and can be generally accepted by the international community."

How to share the proceeds from ocean industrial development, including the use of marine genetic resources in pharmaceuticals and other industries, will also be a crucial factor for China, which is already home to six of the 10 biggest global companies that run high seas fishing fleets.

"Genetic resources and the issue of finance will be the end game," said Greenpeace's Li. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
02:41aCountries gather to thrash out U.N. ocean protection treaty
RE
02:00aAcroMeta to Raise Stake in Life Sciences Incubator to 70%; Shares Rise 3%
MT
12:40aDollar steady as robust U.S. data keep Fed hawks in control
RE
12:39aOil rises on China demand hopes, concerns on supply outlook
RE
12:14aAsia diesel profits wane as China boosts exports, m..
RE
12:02aChina provinces top list of world's most climate-vulnerable regions - data
RE
02/19GHY Culture & Media Flags Losses for 2022 Amid Foreign Exchange Losses, China COVID-19 ..
MT
02/19A.P. Moller Capital plans $750 million infrastructure deals in South, Southeast Asia
RE
02/19Insurer FWD Group to buy majority stake in Malaysia's Gibraltar BSN
RE
02/19Indian shares set for muted start on U.S. rate hike worries, geopolitical concerns
RE
More news
Chart MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral