Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-09-23
5420.92 PTS   -1.21%
03:15aHong Kong prepares for surge in travel after COVID curbs ease
RE
02:39aGCash, other Asian e-wallets to expand into S.Korea with Ant's Alipay+
RE
02:12aMr DIY Group Gets Recognized in Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

GCash, other Asian e-wallets to expand into S.Korea with Ant's Alipay+

09/26/2022 | 02:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Alipay logo is seen on the screen of a smartphone, held up in front of a display of the same logo in this illustration

BEIJING (Reuters) - Ant Group said on Monday it would help four Asian e-wallets, including the Philippines' GCash and Malaysia's Touch'n Go expand into South Korea with its cross-border payment service Alipay+, as travel restrictions begin to lift across Asia.

The move will allow users of e-wallets that use Alipay+, including GCash, Touch'n Go, Thailand's TrueMoney, and AlipayHK to pay at over 12,000 merchants using their local mobile payments apps when traveling in South Korea, the Chinese fintech giant said in a statement.

Launched in 2020, Alipay+ provides services and technology tools to global merchants and e-wallets that enable them to offer their users the ability to make payments in overseas markets with their local e-wallets. Its e-wallet clients include its namesake Alipay.

"With South Korea being one of the most popular destinations of Filipinos, we are delighted that our customers will be able to maximize their GCash app during their travels," said Martha Sazon, chief executive officer of Mynt, which operates GCash.

Earlier this month, South Korea ended pre-departure COVID-19 test requirement for overseas travellers, in step with Japan and other countries that also removed it.

In June, Alipay+ had enabled Malaysia's Touch'n Go users to pay with the e-wallet in Singapore.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
03:15aHong Kong prepares for surge in travel after COVID curbs ease
RE
02:39aGCash, other Asian e-wallets to expand into S.Korea with Ant's Alipay+
RE
02:12aMr DIY Group Gets Recognized in Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll
MT
01:54aONGC says no clarity on resumption of Sakhalin-1
RE
01:45aSingapore Factory Output Growth Slows Further in August as Electronics, Chemicals Produ..
MT
01:21aAustralia flags privacy overhaul after huge cyber attack on Optus
RE
01:17aWheat hits 1-week low on recession fears, corn falls on U.S. harvest
RE
01:16aOil prices fall for a second day on concerns for expected recession
RE
01:06aLHN Unit Acquiring Arab Street Property in Singapore for Nearly $5 Million
MT
12:51aANA to Add International Flights, Staff to Cater to Heightened Demand from October
MT
More news
Chart MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish