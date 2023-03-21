Global freight slump deepens at the start of 2023: Kemp

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Global freight movements
continued to dwindle in the first two months of 2023 as
manufacturers and distributors struggled to reduce excess
inventories and cope with rising interest rates and increased
caution among buyers.
Container flows fell further in January and February
compared with the same months a year earlier, showing the
inventory-liquidation cycle was not over yet:
* Singapore’s seaborne container shipments were down 6% in
February compared with a year earlier, one of the steepest falls
since the first wave of the pandemic.
* Japan’s air cargo through Narita airport, used for
higher-value
and more time-sensitive merchandise, was down 33% in January
after a 24% year-on-year drop in December.
* London’s Heathrow handled 6% less air cargo in January
than a
year earlier after moving 11% less in December.
In response, freight rates have slumped to the lowest level
since the first wave of the pandemic, which peaked in April and
May 2020, as volumes have shrivelled and excess capacity has
emerged.
In the spot market, the cost of moving a box from China to
the West Coast of the United States by sea has tumbled to just
over $1,000 per forty-foot equivalent unit (FEU) down from
almost $16,000 a year ago.
The spot rate from China to North Europe has fallen to less
than $1,400 per FEU from almost $14,000 a year ago, based on the
Freightos Baltic Exchange index.
Most shipping containers are moved onwards inland by road or
rail so there has also been a sharp drop in the number of units
transferred.
In the United States, the number of containers hauled on the
major railroads in the first 10 weeks of 2023 was down by 9%
compared with the same period in 2022.
Chartbook: Global container freight
Some of the drop in freight has been driven by the rotation
back to spending on hospitality, travel, leisure and other
services and away from merchandise after the pandemic.
The extent of that reversal has caught manufacturers and
retailers by surprise and left them holding an enormous volume
of excess raw materials, work-in-progress and unsold products.
More recently, persistent inflation, rising interest rates
and a darkening economic outlook have begun to weigh on sales of
expensive, interest-sensitive items such as vehicles, computers
and housing-related products.
Since the start of the March, the eruption of a banking
crisis in North America and Europe is likely to tighten credit
conditions and deepen the pull back in the short term.
Postponing purchases of durable goods is one of the easiest
ways for businesses and households to reduce spending and
conserve cash.
As a result, it now seems probable that inventory
liquidation and cautious buyer behaviour will continue to weigh
on freight movements through at least the second quarter.
Thereafter a freight recovery depends on the United States,
Europe and the other major economies averting a full-blown
recession.
Related columns:
- U.S. freight movements fall amid excess inventories (March
10, 2023)
- U.S. manufacturers flounder amid cost-of-living shock
John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own
(Editing by Tomasz Janowski)