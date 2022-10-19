HK leader prioritizes talent in policy address

Hong Kong's economy contracted 1.3% in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier.

Over 200,000 foreigners and Hong Kongers, including young people who had been at the forefront of pro-democracy protests, left the city in the past two years, unsettled by China exerting more control over political freedoms and a heavy-handed approach to fighting COVID-19.

Lee said two-year visas would be made available to individuals earning salaries of HK$2.5 million ($318,475) or more during the past year, and graduates from the world's top 100 universities with at least three years of work experience.

Overseas talent choosing to become permanent residents in Hong Kong would also be given stamp duty refunds for a first residential property purchase.