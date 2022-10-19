Advanced search
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-10-18
5163.48 PTS   +0.67%
05:24aSingapore Stocks Close Flat; Zheneng Jinjiang Jumps 5% on Positive Guidance for January-September
MT
05:22aSingapore Shares Erase Early Gains to Close Flat
MT
05:15aSingapore to Boost Support for Mid-Size Precision Manufacturers
MT
HK leader prioritizes talent in policy address

10/19/2022 | 04:57am EDT
STORY: With limited financial experience, Lee faces multiple challenges restoring Hong Kong's fortunes as a financial hub after several years of upheaval that resulted in it losing ground to rivals such as Singapore.

Hong Kong's economy contracted 1.3% in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier.

Over 200,000 foreigners and Hong Kongers, including young people who had been at the forefront of pro-democracy protests, left the city in the past two years, unsettled by China exerting more control over political freedoms and a heavy-handed approach to fighting COVID-19.

Lee said two-year visas would be made available to individuals earning salaries of HK$2.5 million ($318,475) or more during the past year, and graduates from the world's top 100 universities with at least three years of work experience.

Overseas talent choosing to become permanent residents in Hong Kong would also be given stamp duty refunds for a first residential property purchase.


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish