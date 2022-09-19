Hong Kong flags COVID quarantine policy change, wants an orderly opening-up

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader John Lee
said on Tuesday the government aims to make an announcement soon
on its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all
arrivals, as it wants to keep the city connected with the rest
of the world and allow an "orderly opening up."
Lee said he was conscious Hong Kong needed to retain its
competitiveness, adding that authorities were keen to bring back
events and activities to the city.
"We know exactly where we should be heading and want to be
consistent as we move in that direction. We would like to have
an orderly opening-up...because we don't want to have chaos or
confusion in the process," he told reporters.
The changes could be announced this week, local media
reported.
Taking its cues from China which is pursuing a zero-COVID
policy, Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world to still
require travelers from abroad to quarantine upon arrival
although the length of quarantine has eased over time.
Currently, arrivals must pay for three days in a hotel and
follow that with four days of self-monitoring.
Business groups, diplomats and many residents have slammed
this rule and the city's other COVID restrictions, saying they
threaten Hong Kong's standing as a global financial center.
The rules have fueled an exodus of both expats and local
families that was kickstarted by Beijing's efforts to exert
control over the former British colony and limit freedoms. Some
113,000 people have left since mid 2021, according to government
figures.
They have also forced airlines to drop dozens of flight
routes to and from Hong Kong which used to boast one of the
world's busiest airports, while scores of events have been
canceled or postponed.
In contrast, rival financial hub Singapore is hosting a slew
of high-profile conferences this month that has seen business
boom for hotels and restaurants.
As part of its efforts to get business back to a more normal
footing, Hong Kong is planning to host a major finance
conference and the international Rugby Sevens in November.
Bankers have said quarantine-free travel is a precondition for
attending the conference.
It is unclear whether other COVID restrictions will also be
relaxed. Hong Kong still bans public groups of more than four
people and masks are mandatory, even for children as young as 2.
(Reporting by Farah Master and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)