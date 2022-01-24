Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time MSCI - 01/21 09:00:00 am
6318.414   -1.08%
02:17aBroadway Industrial Obtains Bourse's Approval to List Shares
MT
02:15aWheat firms on global supply worries; soybeans, corn firm
RE
02:14aIndonesia reopens islands to Singaporean tourists
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Indonesia reopens islands to Singaporean tourists

01/24/2022 | 02:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tourists enjoy the sunset at Canggu beach amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in Bali

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia opened up two island close to Singapore to visitors from the city-state on Monday, officials said, as part of calibrated moves to reboot its tourism sector while controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Singaporeans can visit Batam and Bintan islands approximately 15 km (9.32 miles) and 30 km away respectively providing they are vaccinated against COVID-19, they undergo tests and have insurance coverage, authorities said.

The two islands were hugely popular vacation spots among Singaporeans prior to the pandemic.

The move follows Indonesia's reopening of its holiday island Bali to foreign tourists in October.

It was not immediately clear how the arrangement will be implemented in both countries and Singapore's transport and tourism authorities did not immediately respond to Reuters queries.

Indonesia's Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the process could take time.

Once Asia's COVID-19 epicentre, Indonesia has seen a rise in infections lately following months of containment, including from the Omicron variant. It reported its first two Omicron-related deaths on Saturday.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
02:17aBroadway Industrial Obtains Bourse's Approval to List Shares
MT
02:15aWheat firms on global supply worries; soybeans, corn firm
RE
02:14aIndonesia reopens islands to Singaporean tourists
RE
01:33aFrasers Property Names CEO of Strategic Business Unit
MT
01:14aKeppel Land Consortium Acquiring Three Residential Sites in Vietnam
MT
12:55aSingapore reviews inflation forecasts as core prices near 8-year high
RE
12:41aSingapore's Consumer Prices Rise at Faster-Than-Expected Pace in December
DJ
01/23Singapore Land, UOL Group JV Secures Regulatory OK for $410 Million Purchase of Singapo..
MT
01/23Court Sets Hearing Date for Creditor's Application to Place AGV Group Under Judicial Ma..
MT
01/23JES International Discharged from Judicial Management
MT
More news
Chart MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral