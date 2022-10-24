Indonesia's Q3 foreign direct investment value rises 63.6% y/y

JAKARTA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment
(FDI) in Indonesia rose 63.6% on a yearly basis in the third
quarter in rupiah terms, its investment minister said on Monday.
FDI value reached 168.9 trillion rupiah ($10.83 billion),
Bahlil Lahadalia said, with Singapore, China and Japan the
biggest sources. The data excludes investment in banking and the
oil and gas sectors in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest
economy.
Including domestic sources, total investment during the
period surged 42.1% from July-September 2021 to 307.8 trillion
rupiah ($19.74 billion), boosted by rise of investment in
manufacturing, transportation and mining sector.
($1 = 15,590.0000 rupiah)
