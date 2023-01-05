Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-01-05
5664.57 PTS   +1.31%
01/05Indonesia Joins World's Largest Free-Trade Pact
MT
01/05Sheng Siong Leases Retail Space in China to Open New Store
MT
01/05Oil prices rise $1 on China's reopening optimism
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Japan finance minister to visit Singapore, Vietnam next week

01/05/2023 | 10:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki is set to visit Singapore and Vietnam to meet high government officials from Jan. 10-13, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

There will be no media opportunities during his visits, but the minister will brief reporters on results of the trip at a news conference after he returns, the ministry said.

Along with Indonesia, Japan co-chairs this year's meetings of ASEAN+3, including China and South Korea, and it will also host the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' meeting.

During the visits, Suzuki will meet Lawrence Wong, Singapore's deputy prime minister who doubles as finance minister, and Vietnamese finance chief Ho Duc Phoc.

"On top of bilateral ties ... we will discuss vital agenda such as financial cooperation within the region," Suzuki told reporters. "We will also make use of talks with Singapore for achieving our goal of making Tokyo a global financial centre."

Turning to domestic affairs, Suzuki shrugged off speculation that the government may consider raising the sales tax in the future to pay for its plan to boost childcare spending, following such remarks by ruling party tax heavyweight Akira Amari.

"The government is not making any specific consideration towards the way future sales tax should be. I think Amari's remarks are his own," Suzuki said. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
01/05Indonesia Joins World's Largest Free-Trade Pact
MT
01/05Sheng Siong Leases Retail Space in China to Open New Store
MT
01/05Oil prices rise $1 on China's reopening optimism
RE
01/05As COVID-hit China reopens to the world, countries put up travel barriers
RE
01/05Wheat firms, set for biggest weekly loss in 6 months on Black Sea supplies
RE
01/05Japan finance minister to visit Singapore, Vietnam next week
RE
01/05Indian shares set for muted start on rate worries after U.S. jobs report
RE
01/05Oil prices extend gains on lower U.S. fuel inventories
RE
01/05Wheat firms, set for biggest weekly loss in 6 months on Black Sea supplies
RE
01/05Dollar stays bullish on resilient U.S. jobs market
RE
More news
Chart MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish