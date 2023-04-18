Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  MSCI
  MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  News
  Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-04-17
5989.05 PTS   +0.34%
01:28aAsia's collapsing refinery margins undermine bullish crude case: Russell
RE
01:18aMonetary Authority of Singapore's Head to Leave, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
01:00aSingapore MAS chief Menon set to leave - Bloomberg News
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

Monetary Authority of Singapore's Head to Leave, Bloomberg Reports

04/18/2023 | 01:18am EDT
--Monetary Authority of Singapore's Managing Director Ravi Menon is set to leave Singapore's central bank this year, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

--Chia Der Jiun, one of Menon's former deputies and who is presently the Ministry of Manpower's permanent secretary for development, is slated to be the new MAS head, Bloomberg reports, citing the sources.


Full story: https://bloom.bg/3MNTRpN


Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 0117ET

Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
