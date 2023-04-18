Monetary Authority of Singapore's Head to Leave, Bloomberg Reports

--Monetary Authority of Singapore's Managing Director Ravi Menon is set to leave Singapore's central bank this year, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

--Chia Der Jiun, one of Menon's former deputies and who is presently the Ministry of Manpower's permanent secretary for development, is slated to be the new MAS head, Bloomberg reports, citing the sources.

