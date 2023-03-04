Nations secure U.N. global high seas biodiversity pact

March 5 (Reuters) - Negotiators from more than 100
countries completed a U.N. treaty to protect the high seas on
Saturday, a long-awaited step that environmental groups say will
help reverse marine biodiversity losses and ensure sustainable
development.
The legally binding agreement to conserve and ensure the
sustainable use of ocean biodiversity was agreed after five
rounds of protracted United Nations-led negotiations that ended
in New York on Saturday, a day after the original deadline.
"The ship has reached the shore," the U.N. conference
president, Rena Lee, said after a marathon final day of talks.
