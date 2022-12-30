Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-12-29
5564.94 PTS   +0.20%
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 40.5% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC

12/30/2022 | 01:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of a U.S. flag on display in this illustration

(Reuters) - Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is estimated to account for 40.5% of COVID-19 cases in the United States in the week of Dec. 31, nearly doubling from the previous week, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday.

Recombinants of the BA.2 variant, XBB and XBB.1.5 together accounted for 44.1% of the total cases in the country for the week ended Dec. 31. For the week ended Dec.24, XBB.1.5 had made up 21.7% of the total cases.

The XBB variant has been driving up cases in parts of Asia, including Singapore. While some experts have said it is more transmissible, it has not resulted in a surge in hospitalizations.

The agency began reporting data for the two subvariants separately from this week, and the updated numbers reflect that XBB accounted for 3.6% of the total cases compared with 4.2% in the previous week.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
01:46pOmicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 40.5% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC
RE
11:37aSoybeans set for 2022 rise as Argentina drought adds supply risk
RE
09:52aCoal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession clouds new year
RE
07:41aWorld, U.S. stocks suffer 2022 losses while dollar triumphs
RE
07:22aING Comments on Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan Currencies in 2023
MT
07:18aChina Approves Merck's Molnupiravir for Emergency Use, Regulator Says -- Update
DJ
07:10aAsia Gold-India demand slows as high prices, holidays put off customers
RE
07:07aRecodeal Interconnect System to Set Up American Unit
MT
06:51aChina regulator asks Futu and UP Fintech to stop soliciting mainland clients
RE
06:32aChina's Economic Recovery Prospects Lift Most Asian Markets Friday
MT
More news
