Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  05-10
5495.12 PTS   -1.15%
07:03aPetronas-Aramco refinery in Malaysia restarts after 2-yr closure - source
RE
06:51aAsian Stock Markets Grind Higher On Inflation, Pandemic Outlooks
MT
05:35aSingapore Shares End in Red; UMS Stocks Zoom 7% as Q1 Profit Soars 26%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Petronas-Aramco refinery in Malaysia restarts after 2-yr closure - source

05/11/2022 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel walk before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -A 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery-petrochemical complex in Malaysia run as a joint venture between Petronas and Saudi Aramco has restarted after a more than two-year closure, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The complex in Pengerang, Johor, is resuming operations at a time when refining margins in Asia are at record levels, buoyed by a fuel demand recovery as more economies across Asia, except for China, ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Low inventories of oil products globally and a drop in fuel exports from Russia following the Ukraine crisis are also underpinning prices.

The joint venture, Pengerang Refining and Petrochemical (PRefChem), did not respond to a request for comment.

PRefChem was shut in March 2020 following a deadly fire. Its resumption has been delayed from last year for the entire plant to undergo detailed checks, at a time when fuel demand and refining margins were still being hit by COVID-19 lockdowns.

The refinery, which restarted last week, is processing existing crude from storage tanks, which will then be followed by supplies from Saudi Aramco, two more sources said.

It is expected to take some time before operations can return to full rates, the sources said.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)

By Florence Tan


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
07:03aPetronas-Aramco refinery in Malaysia restarts after 2-yr closure - source
RE
06:51aAsian Stock Markets Grind Higher On Inflation, Pandemic Outlooks
MT
05:35aSingapore Shares End in Red; UMS Stocks Zoom 7% as Q1 Profit Soars 26%
MT
04:34aGrand Venture Technology Issues Shares Under Performance Share Plan
MT
03:40aCopper gains after half of Shanghai achieves 'zero-COVID' status
RE
03:39aDalian iron ore bounces back with over 5% jump on demand hopes
RE
02:06aBase metals rise after half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID' status
RE
01:51aSensen Networks Appoints Technology Chief; Shares Climb 7%
MT
01:07aISEC Healthcare Gets Bourse's Approval to List Consideration Shares for Acquisition of ..
MT
12:57aAsiatic Group Signs Restructuring Framework Agreement for Debt-laden Unit Maju Intan Bi..
MT
More news
Chart MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish