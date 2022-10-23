Advanced search
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-10-21
5002.14 PTS   -1.70%
Reaction to China's 20th Communist Party Congress

10/23/2022 | 12:42am EDT
New Politburo Standing Committee members in Beijing

(Reuters) - China's Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.

Here is initial reaction:

ALVIN TAN, HEAD OF ASIA FX STRATEGY, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, SINGAPORE

"It does look like it's dominated by Xi's allies."

"In terms of policymaking, it does mean that there is likely to be more deference to Xi Jinping's own views about how to move the country and the economy forward... I can imagine that zero-COVID policy is likely more entrenched and there's going to be further push on this issue of common prosperity and the like."          

(Reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by William Mallard)


