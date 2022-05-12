Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  05-11
5428.02 PTS   -1.22%
05:44aSingapore Shares End Lower; Kimly Shares Slips 3% as Profit Plummets 14.7% in Fiscal H1
MT
04:25aLand Securities to Sell London Commercial Building for $238 Million
MT
03:55aStar Alliance to introduce co-branded credit card, non-air partner
RE
Scoot CEO Campbell Wilson appointed new head of Air India

05/12/2022 | 05:53am EDT
Scoot, Jetstar and Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Singapore's Changi Airport

(Reuters) -Air India's new owner Tata Sons said on Thursday it would appoint Campbell Wilson, the head of Singapore Airlines' budget carrier Scoot, as its chief executive, subject to regulatory approvals.

New Zealand-born Wilson, 50, will step down from his current role on June 15, Singapore Airlines said.

Tata Sons completed its purchase of the previously state-owned Indian national carrier in January and has been searching for an executive to lead a major turnaround plan.

Wilson's appointment comes after Turkey's Ilker Ayci decided not take on the role of chief executive of Air India after the announcement of his appointment led to opposition in India over his previous political links.

Tata Sons said in a statement Air India's board approved the appointment of Wilson subject to requisite regulatory approvals.

The appointment of a foreign national as CEO of an airline in India requires government clearance before it can proceed.

Wilson will be replaced at Scoot by Leslie Thng, the current senior vice president, sales and marketing, at Singapore Airlines.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney and Chandini Monnappa in BengaluruEditing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
