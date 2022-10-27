Singapore Economy Likely to Grow at Below-Trend Pace in 2023, MAS Says

By Ronnie Harui

SINGAPORE--Singapore's economic growth in 2023 is likely to be at a below-trend pace amid weaker external demand, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said Thursday.

While growth should still be supported by expansion in the domestic-oriented and travel-related sectors, the pace of discretionary spending is likely to moderate, damped by high inflation and the uncertain economic environment, the central bank said in its biannual macroeconomic review. Trade-related sectors could drag on 2023 growth as external demand slows, it said.

Economic growth is likely to stay restrained in the coming quarters and the MAS forecasts Singapore's GDP would expand 3%-4% in 2022. Compared with the city-state's trade-driven growth in 2021, there has been a rebalancing of growth drivers this year with contributions from trade-related, modern services, domestic-oriented and travel-related sectors, the central bank said.

Singapore's imported inflation is expected to stay significant across a range of intermediate and final goods, and the labor market is likely to remain tight, the MAS said. Companies are expected to continue raising prices to rebuild profit margins eroded by higher import, labor and other business costs, it said.

Core inflation is expected to remain elevated over the next few quarters, the MAS said. For 2022, core inflation is forecast to average around 4% and headline inflation is projected to be around 6%, the MAS said. For 2023, core inflation and headline inflation are forecast to average 3.5%-4.5% and 5.5%-6.5%, respectively, the MAS said.

Excluding the effects of Singapore's goods-and-sales tax increase in January 2023, core inflation and headline inflation would average 2.5%-3.5% and 4.5%-5.5%, respectively, next year, well above their long-term historical averages, the central bank said.

Singapore's monetary policy over the past 12 months has been tightened at the fastest pace since the MAS began issuing monetary policy statements in 2001. The moves are projected to damp core inflation by an average of 1.5 percentage points each year in 2022 and 2023, the central bank said.

