Singapore Nov headline prices rise 3.8%, fastest in nine years

Headline inflation rose by 3.8%, exceeding economists' forecast of 3.35% and 3.2% in October. That is the most it has risen since February 2013.

The core inflation rate -- the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 1.6% in November on a year-on-year basis, the highest since January 2019, versus 1.5% in the prior month. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 1.5% increase.

Core inflation is projected to average 0.9% for 2021 with headline inflation at 2.3%, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and ministry of trade and industry said in a joint statement.

That compared with a previous outlook for core inflation to come in near the upper end of a 0-1% range, and headline prices to be at about 2%.

For 2022, the central bank maintained its forecast for headline prices to average 1.5-2.5% and core inflation to increase further to 1-2%.

