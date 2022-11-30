Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-11-30
5718.43 PTS   +1.19%
11/30Singapore's Overall Employment Continued to Improve
DJ
11/30Keppel REIT Secures AU$80 Million Green Loan Facility
MT
11/30Indian shares set to rise after Powell hints at slower hikes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Singapore's Overall Employment Continued to Improve

11/30/2022 | 11:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Justina Lee


Singapore's overall employment continued to see improvements in 2022 compared with a year ago, helped by the gradual normalization of business and social activities, amid a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The city-state's employment rate for residents aged 15 and above rose for the second consecutive year to 67.5%, from the pre-Covid rate of 65.2% in 2019.

"The sustained increase was due to more unemployed residents finding employment, as unemployment rates have returned to pre-Covid levels," Singapore's Ministry of Manpower said in a statement Thursday.

"Most groups experienced improvements, including those who were more affected at the height of the pandemic--workers aged 60 and over as well as those with below secondary qualifications," the ministry said.

The ministry also said professionals, managers, executives and technicians made up 64% of all employed residents in 2022 in terms of job profile, up from 62% in 2021.

"The higher share reflects a highly educated workforce and sustained employment growth in sectors such as information and communications, financial and insurance and professional services," it added.


Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 2317ET

All news about MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
11/30Singapore's Overall Employment Continued to Improve
DJ
11/30Keppel REIT Secures AU$80 Million Green Loan Facility
MT
11/30Indian shares set to rise after Powell hints at slower hikes
RE
11/30Asian stocks jump after Powell hints at rate hike slowdown
RE
11/30China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Marks Fourth Straight Month of Contraction -- Update
DJ
11/30Indonesia's GoTo shares drop 7% after some shareholders forgo secondary offering
RE
11/30U.S. preparing more sanctions on North Korea, Sullivan says
RE
11/30Singapore's Temasek Acquires Stake in Zomato as Alibaba Pares Holding
MT
11/30Soybeans fall from 2-month high, China demand hopes limit decline
RE
11/30Hackers dump more customer data from Australian insurer Medibank
RE
More news
Chart MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish