Singapore's Overall Employment Continued to Improve

By Justina Lee

Singapore's overall employment continued to see improvements in 2022 compared with a year ago, helped by the gradual normalization of business and social activities, amid a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The city-state's employment rate for residents aged 15 and above rose for the second consecutive year to 67.5%, from the pre-Covid rate of 65.2% in 2019.

"The sustained increase was due to more unemployed residents finding employment, as unemployment rates have returned to pre-Covid levels," Singapore's Ministry of Manpower said in a statement Thursday.

"Most groups experienced improvements, including those who were more affected at the height of the pandemic--workers aged 60 and over as well as those with below secondary qualifications," the ministry said.

The ministry also said professionals, managers, executives and technicians made up 64% of all employed residents in 2022 in terms of job profile, up from 62% in 2021.

"The higher share reflects a highly educated workforce and sustained employment growth in sectors such as information and communications, financial and insurance and professional services," it added.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 2317ET