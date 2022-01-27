Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore seeks to slash waste with plastic bags charge

01/27/2022 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman packs her grocery shopping as she stocks up on food supplies, after Singapore raised coronavirus outbreak alert level to orange, outside a supermarket in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore on Thursday recommended supermarkets start charging for disposable carrier bags, a move aimed at slashing carbon emissions in a tiny nation that produces enough annual waste to fill hundreds of Olympic-sized swimming pools.

A 2018 study by the Singapore Environment Council found shoppers take home 820 million disposable bags from supermarkets each year, an average of 146 bags per person.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) is proposing that from next year, supermarkets charge 5 to 10 Singapore cents per bag.

"Such excessive consumption is unsustainable. It not only uses up resources, but also adds to Singapore's carbon emissions when they are incinerated in our waste-to-energy plants," it said.

Singaporean households and businesses threw away about 200,000 tonnes of disposables in both 2019 and 2020, enough to fill 400 Olympic-sized pools, the NEA said. An estimated two-thirds of the waste was disposable bags.

Clean and green Singapore incinerates almost all of its non-recyclable waste, with the ash and some solid waste shipped to Pulau Semakau, a nearby manmade island, but that is estimated to be filled by 2035.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
05:16aLondon Is Still Top Global Financial-Services Location, New Study Says
DJ
05:12aSingapore seeks to slash waste with plastic bags charge
RE
05:11aSingapore Factory Output Zooms 15.6% in December 2021, Logs 13.2% Growth in 2021
MT
05:05aAgilent Technologies, Singapore Research Institute Form Food Research Collaboration
MT
04:57aZibo High-Tech International Investment Files for Singapore Listing of $71 Million Bond..
MT
04:57aExport-Import Bank of Korea Files for Singapore Listing of $40 Million Bonds
MT
04:54aShinhan Card Files for Singapore Listing of $400 Million Bonds
MT
04:48aEquinix, Singapore Wealth Fund Form $525 Million JV to Build Seoul Data Centers
MT
04:45aSingapore Shares End Lower; ESR-REIT Climbs 1% on Higher 2021 DPU
MT
04:42aSingapore Shares Close Lower on US Fed Rate Worries
MT
More news
Chart MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral