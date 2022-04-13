Singapore startup Zilingo's board suspends CEO pending probe

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - The board of Singapore-based
fashion technology startup Zilingo said on Wednesday that its
major investors had authorised the suspension of its chief
executive and co-founder, Ankiti Bose, pending an investigation
by an independent firm they had hired.
A lawyer for Bose said that she declined to comment on her
suspension or the investigation.
Zilingo, which is backed by investors including Temasek
Holdings and Sequoia Capital India, said in a statement sent to
Reuters that its shareholders and board members had received
information last month that required investigation.
"The major investors hired an independent firm to
investigate the matter, and the company is working closely with
the major investors and the independent firm for the
investigation," it added.
Sources familiar with the matter said the investigation was
related to concerns raised by Temasek Holdings and Sequoia about
Zilingo's accounts. The sources declined to be named due to the
sensitivity of the matter.
Zilingo, which sources said was last valued at about $1
billion, said specific details of the investigations and the
affairs of the company were strictly confidential.
"Proper due process has been and will be followed," it said.
Temasek declined to comment, while Sequoia referred to
Zilingo's statement.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
Alexander Smith)