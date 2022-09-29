Singapore tightens property market curbs to combat rising rates, demand

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Singapore unveiled a package of
measures for the property market, including tightening the
maximum loan quantum limits for housing loans in response to a
rise in interest rates, and new steps to moderate demand.
The tightening of maximum loan quantum limits would ensure
"prudent borrowing" and "avoid future difficulties" in servicing
home loans, Singapore's central bank, the Ministry of National
Development and the Housing & Development Board said in a joint
statement late on Thursday.
The measures will come into effect from Sept. 30.
Many central banks across the world have increased
interest rates recently to fight inflation.
Singapore's monthly inflation rate has remained elevated
in recent months, and economists widely expect the central bank
to tighten policy at its scheduled review next month.
"Market interest rates have risen significantly. They
are likely to increase further in future, which will affect
borrowing costs for home purchases," the authorities said in
Thursday's statement. "We urge households to exercise prudence
before taking up any new loans, and be sure of their
debt-servicing ability before making long-term financial
commitments."
Prices of private and public housing apartments in
Singapore, where real estate is viewed as a safe-haven
investment, have been rising as COVID-related construction
delays created a shortage of new units.
Singapore said it will also introduce measures to
moderate its property market, including a 15-month wait-out
period for current and ex-private residential property owners to
buy a non-subsidised resale flat from the country's Housing
Board.
The wait-out period will not apply to citizens over 55
who are moving from their private property to a four-room or
smaller resale flat from the Housing Board.
The Southeast Asian city-state's public housing system –
which sells government-built apartment units directly to
citizens on a 99-year lease - has led to over 80% of
Singaporeans owning their homes, one of the world's highest
rates.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anshuman
Daga, Alex Richardson and Leslie Adler)