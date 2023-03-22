Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-03-21
5708.37 PTS   +1.60%
11:43aSingapore to follow "hierarchy of claims" in liquidating financial institutions
RE
10:28aAnalysis-Credit Suisse collapse threatens Switzerland's wealth management crown
RE
07:06aHanwha Group Gets Vietnam's Nod for Takeover of Daewoo Shipbuilding
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore to follow "hierarchy of claims" in liquidating financial institutions

03/22/2023 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's headquarters in Singapore

(Reuters) - Singapore's central bank said it will abide by the hierarchy of claims while liquidating a financial institution where shareholders will be the first to absorb losses before holders of additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments.

The statement comes days after bondholders were angered by Credit Suisse's move to write down to zero 6 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 (AT1) debt on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of a rescue merger with UBS.

"Creditors who receive less in a resolution compared to what they would have received had the FI been liquidated would be able to claim the difference from a resolution fund that would be funded by the financial industry," the Monetary Authority of Singapore said.

AT1s are issued by banks to help them make up the capital buffers, which regulators require them to hold. They can be converted into equity but until they are, they do not dilute a lender's share capital.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
11:43aSingapore to follow "hierarchy of claims" in liquidating financial institutions
RE
10:28aAnalysis-Credit Suisse collapse threatens Switzerland's wealth management crown
RE
07:06aHanwha Group Gets Vietnam's Nod for Takeover of Daewoo Shipbuilding
MT
06:39aReceding Bank Concerns, NY Cues Elevate Asian Stock Markets
MT
06:39aBrambles Finance Files for Singapore Listing of 500 Million Euros Bonds Due 2031
MT
06:38aExport-Import Bank of Korea Files for Singapore Listing of HK$390 Million Bonds Due 202..
MT
06:30aGrindrod Shipping interim Chief Executive Stephen Griffiths to retire
AN
06:22aDouble Dragon Mulls US Dollar Bond Offering
MT
06:21aAspial Buys Back Shares
MT
05:50aSingapore Shares Rally Ahead of Key US Fed Decision; ValueMax Rises 6% on Raising SG$45..
MT
More news
Chart MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer