  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-08-19
5619.34 PTS   -1.28%
Singapore will decriminalize sex between men -PM

08/21/2022 | 11:30am EDT
STORY: LGBTQ groups welcomed Lee's decision to repeal Section 377A of the penal code, a colonial-era law that criminalizes sex between men, but also expressed concern that ruling out same-sex marriage would help to perpetuate discrimination.

In his annual national day rally speech, Lee said Singaporean society, especially young people in the city-state, were becoming more accepting of gay people.

"I believe this is the right thing to do, and something that most Singaporeans will now accept," he said.

It was unclear when exactly Section 377A would be repealed. Under it, offenders can be jailed for up to two years under the law, but it is not currently actively enforced. There have been no known convictions for sex between consenting adult males for decades and the law does not include sex between women or other genders.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) groups have brought multiple legal challenges attempting to strike down the law, but none has succeeded.


© Reuters 2022
