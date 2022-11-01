Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-10-31
5279.84 PTS   +1.24%
05:43aSingapore Stocks Extend Rally; CSE Global Shares Jump 3% on Landing $117 Million Worth of Orders in Q3
MT
05:26aSingapore Index Extends Rally Ahead of US Fed Policy Meeting
MT
05:18aSingapore’s Business Expectations Wane on Weak Demand, Rising Interest Rates, Supply Chain Woes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan's CPC Corp sticks to refinery maintenance plans despite fire

11/01/2022 | 05:10am EDT
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Taiwan's state-run refiner CPC Corp is sticking to its maintenance schedule despite a fire at its Talin refinery last week, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The company plans to restart the 100,000 barrel-per-day No. 10 crude distillation unit (CDU) at the refinery in Kaohsiung on Nov. 26 after it went offline on Oct. 30, spokesperson Ray-Chung Chang said.

CPC plans to shut its 50,000-bpd condensate splitter at the same site starting early December for 30-40 days, pending the resumption of operations at the No. 10 CDU, he said.

Separately, the company will shut one of its 100,000-bpd CDUs at its Taoyuan refinery for planned maintenance between early November and early January 2023, the spokesperson said.

CPC Corp has a combined crude processing capacity of 550,000 barrels per day at its Dalin and Taoyuan sites.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
