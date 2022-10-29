Advanced search
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-10-28
5215.24 PTS   +1.53%
Thailand receives over 7 million foreign tourist arrivals Jan-Oct

10/29/2022 | 02:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People enjoy Cha-am Beach in Phetchaburi province

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand recorded 7.35 million foreign tourist arrivals from Jan. 1 to Oct. 26, as the vital sector picks up following an easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Tourism Authority of Thailand said.

The top five source markets were Malaysia with 1.25 million arrivals, India with 661,751, Laos with 538,789, Cambodia with 373,811, and Singapore with 365,593, the TAT said in a statement dated Friday.

A revival of tourism is a key driver of growth in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, and the finance ministry on Friday predicted 10.3 million foreign tourist arrivals this year and 21.5 million in 2023.

That compared with only 428,000 foreign visitors last year, and nearly 40 million in pre-pandemic 2019.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Robert Birsel)


