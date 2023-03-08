Advanced search
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-03-07
5813.23 PTS   +2.55%
TikTok Commits $1.3 Billion Per Year to Build European Safeguards

03/08/2023 | 08:33am EST
By Stu Woo


LONDON -- TikTok said it would spend about $1.3 billion per year on measures to safeguard European users, as the popular video app tries to assuage governments that are increasingly concerned about its Chinese parent company.

TikTok executives said Wednesday that they would spend 1.2 billion euros annually on such measures, which they call "Project Clover," an effort first reported earlier this week by The Wall Street Journal. The plans include opening two data centers in Ireland within weeks, and a third center in Norway later this year. They said data of European users, currently stored in Singapore and the U.S., will move to these three sites.

TikTok also plans to eventually announce a European partner that will monitor how the app handles data on the continent, said Theo Bertram, the company's vice president for government relations in Europe. He said TikTok is already working with the partner, but isn't ready to name it yet.

TikTok said it started working on Project Clover before a series of governments, including the U.S., the European Union and Canada, in recent months banned government employees from using the app on work devices. Lawmakers in those countries say the Chinese government could order TikTok or its parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd., to spy on people or distribute propaganda.

Mr. Bertram said Wednesday that TikTok has never received such a request, and if it did, it would refuse to comply.


Write to Stu Woo at stu.woo@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 0832ET

All news about MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
08:33aTikTok Commits $1.3 Billion Per Year to Build European Safeguards
DJ
05:53aFed Hawk Talk Downs Asian Markets; Tokyo Up on Soft Yen
MT
05:36aMagnus Energy Group Appeals Delisting Notice from Singapore Exchange
MT
05:28aCathay Pacific to rebuild after brutal pandemic
RE
05:13aBertarelli-backed Volta Trucks seeks $264 million in pre-IPO round, s..
RE
05:07aUS Fed's Rate Hike Warning Drags Singapore Shares Down; Rex International Slips 3% on C..
MT
05:07aUS Fed's Rate Hike Warning Drags Singapore Shares in Red
MT
04:39aBit Digital, Mega Matrix to Set Up Joint Venture to Provide Staking Tools for Digital A..
MT
04:37aChongqing Fuling Industrial Files for Singapore Listing of 1.6 Billion Yuan Bonds
MT
04:07aShanghai-Listed Braised Duck Retailer Juewei Food Plans Hong Kong IPO
MT
Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral