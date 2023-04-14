Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-04-13
5966.92 PTS   +0.72%
04:33aMonetary Authority of Singapore To Maintain Course
MT
04:24aDollar set for longest stretch of weekly losses since 2020
RE
04:11aTrending : Singapore's Central Bank Becomes Latest to Hit Pause on Tightening
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Singapore's Central Bank Becomes Latest to Hit Pause on Tightening

04/14/2023 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

0754 GMT - The Monetary Authority of Singapore is among the most mentioned entities in the news over the past eight hours, according to Factiva data, after the central bank paused its policy tightening in a surprise move. The MAS left the slope, midpoint and width of its Singapore dollar policy band unchanged, joining central banks in Australia, South Korea, Indonesia and India that have recently put their tightening cycles on hold. The MAS said the effects of its previous tightening "are still working through the economy and should dampen inflation further." The MAS uses the exchange rate rather than interest rates to stabilize prices. The announcement came as advance estimates showed that Singapore's economy grew more slowly than expected in 1Q. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (farah.elias@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 0410ET

All news about MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
04:33aMonetary Authority of Singapore To Maintain Course
MT
04:24aDollar set for longest stretch of weekly losses since 2020
RE
04:11aTrending : Singapore's Central Bank Becomes Latest to Hit Pause on Tightening
DJ
03:46aAsian refiners to raise gasoline output, cut diesel to ease oversupply
RE
03:21aSingapore Kitchen Equipment Unit Exercises Option to Acquire Industrial Building in Sin..
MT
03:07aAsian bonds draw biggest foreign inflows in over a year
RE
02:45aShanghai Turbo Enterprises Seeks More Time to Hold Annual General Meeting
MT
02:36aGuocoLand JV Wins Tender to Build Residential Development at Lentor Gardens
MT
02:34aTake Five: How bad is it?
RE
02:12aBirkin bag maker Hermes sees no U.S. slowdown as sales jump 23%
RE
More news
Chart MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer