U.S., Indo-Pacific countries agree on roadmap to strengthen trade ties

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The United States and 13
Indo-Pacific countries on Friday agreed on parameters for
negotiating closer trade, environment and economic ties that
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said would boost
investment and jobs in the partner countries.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said that India, the
world's largest democracy, did not initially join the U.S.-led
Indo Pacific Economic Framework's (IPEF) trade negotiations for
now but that she was discussing similar issues bilaterally with
her Indian counterpart.
At the conclusion of a ministerial meeting in Los Angeles,
the 14 countries agreed on the key outlines for negotiating four
major "pillars" of a future agreement: trade including data
flows and labor rights, supply chain resilience, green energy
and environmental standards, and anti-corruption and tax
measures.
IPEF will not include tariff cuts that are the bedrock of
traditional free trade deals, but the talks are part of a U.S.
effort to re-engage economically with countries in Asia.
The Los Angeles talks included ministers from Australia,
Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia,
New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Together with the United States, the participants represent some
40% of global GDP.
Tai said President Joe Biden launched the framework in May
to put workers at the center of the economic agenda and work for
more equitable, sustainable growth.
"After several days of intensive discussions, we have made
real progress toward that goal, and the ministerial statements
demonstrate both our ambition and our innovation," she said.
"Our intention now is to move towards negotiations with our
partners on each pillar with the first round of discussions
taking place after this ministerial."
Raimondo, who also participated in the talks, said that a
second ministerial IPEF meeting would be held early in 2023, but
she declined to say whether an agreement could be reached in
time for a U.S.-held leaders summit of the Asia Pacific Economic
Cooperation (APEC) countries in November 2023.
(Reporting by David Lawder
Editing by Nick Zieminski)