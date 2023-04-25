Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-04-24
5958.89 PTS   -0.02%
12:15pUS-led IPEF does not conflict with other trade pacts -USTR's Tai
RE
12:08pBAT to fork out USD635 million in US fine over North Korea dealings
AN
11:45aWheat hovers near 21-month low, weighed down by US weather, negative markets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

US-led IPEF does not conflict with other trade pacts -USTR's Tai

04/25/2023 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai attends a news conference at Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday the Biden administration's signature Asian engagement project called the IPEF is designed to create no conflict with other trade agreements in the region, where China is expanding its clout.

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which U.S. President Joe Biden launched last May, is aimed at countering China's efforts to expand its economic influence in the region.

Countries in the IPEF talks include Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Together with the U.S., the participants represent some 40% of global GDP.

The region already has several free-trade agreements including the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which groups 15 Asia-Pacific economies including Australia and Japan.

"The unifying theme in the IPEF engagements go to economic issue areas and topics, where by collaboration, the United States and these partners in the Indo-Pacific can promote more resilient, more sustainable and more inclusive economies," Tai told an online news conference.

"In that sense, I do not see this as being in conflict with other types of arrangements."

Tai described economic ties between the United States and China as "complex and complicated," and underscored the importance of addressing the complexities and challenges between them not just for the two nations, but for the world.

"It is going to be important for us ... to recognise that as the world's two largest economies, we have a responsibility to our own workers, businesses and also to the world to get things right between us," she said.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka in Tokyo; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
12:15pUS-led IPEF does not conflict with other trade pacts -USTR's Tai
RE
12:08pBAT to fork out USD635 million in US fine over North Korea dealings
AN
11:45aWheat hovers near 21-month low, weighed down by US weather, negative markets
RE
11:45aBritish American Tobacco Agrees to Pay US More Than $635 Million Over North Korea Sanct..
DJ
07:40aEQT Buys IMG Academy From Endeavor Group Holdings in $1.25 Billion Deal
DJ
07:33aCK Hutchison Unit Files for Singapore Listing of $2.50 Billion Guaranteed Bonds
MT
07:32aEQT's Asian Investment Platform to Buy IMG Academy Under $1.3 Billion Deal
MT
07:00aBank of Nova Scotia Files for Singapore Listing of $50 Million Bonds Due 2028
MT
06:53aSingapore chides billionaire Branson over call to spare cannabis traffic..
RE
06:52aChina Outlook, New York Futures Depress Asian Stock Markets
MT
More news
Chart MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Duration : Period :
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer