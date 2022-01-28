Vietnam Jan FDI inflows rise 6.8% to $1.61 bln -statistics office

HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam received $1.61 billion in
foreign direct investment (FDI) in January, up 6.8% from a year
earlier, government data released on Saturday shows.
FDI pledges — which indicate the size of future FDI
disbursements — increased 4.2% in the year to $2.1 billion, the
General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.
Of the pledges, 75.4% would go to manufacturing and
processing, while 11.3% are to be invested in gas, water and
electricity distribution, the GSO said.
Singapore was the top source of FDI pledges in the period,
followed by Hong Kong and France.
