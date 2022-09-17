Wanted crypto developer Do Kwon is not in Singapore, police say

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Police Force said
on Saturday the wanted crypto developer Do Kwon, who is accused
of fraud by investors following the collapse of his
cryptocurrencies Luna and TerraUSD, is currently not in the
city-state.
Kwon, the primary developer of the two cryptocurrencies
whose spectacular collapse in May roiled crypto markets around
the world, was also the founder of blockchain platform Terraform
Labs, which has been accused of fraud by investors in the wake
of the collapse.
Last week, a spokesperson for South Korean prosecutors said
arrest warrants had been issued for six people, including Do
Kwon, and that they were residing in Singapore.
The arrest order came after months of investigation and amid
public outrage in South Korea over the collapse. Globally,
investors in the two coins lost an estimated $42 billion,
according to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.
A statement from the Singapore police late on Saturday also
said they would assist the South Korean police within the ambit
of its domestic legislation and international obligations.
(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Alex Richardson
and Clelia Oziel)