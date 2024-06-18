International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.2% to 183.67.

The European index increased 0.1% to 178.29. The Asian index rose 0.2% to 218.81. The Latin American index rose 0.5% to 189.49, while the emerging-markets index increased 0.6% to 359.88.

China's Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. was the biggest leader during the session, surging 13% to $12.65, and Israel-based Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. surged 12% to 95 cents. Himax Technologies Inc., which is based in Taiwan, rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares surging 11% to $7.41.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., based in Israel, posted the largest decline, cratering 23% to $4.33, followed by shares of Israel's Alarum Technologies Ltd., which plunged 20% to $27.66. Shares of United Kingdom-based Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC tumbled 18% to 69 cents.

